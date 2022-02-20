Advertisement

Camp Ta-Kum-Ta hosts 5th annual ice golf scramble

By Melissa Cooney
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 9:21 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Hundreds of Vermonters were out on a frozen Mallet’s Bay Saturday, but they weren’t ice fishing or skating. They were golfing!

It was Camp Ta-Kum-Ta’s fifth annual ice golf scramble in Colchester. A record 238 Vermonters were swinging for a good cause and helped raise at least $23,000 to benefit the local camp for children with cancer.

“It’s just an amazing community event where it brings together golfers and non-golfers alike. The ice is the great equalizer, and it’s the most fun we have year round. We love sharing it with everybody,” said the camp’s vice president Sean Grattan.

The thick ice covering Mallet’s Bay made it possible to play two nine-hole courses on this blustery Saturday.

