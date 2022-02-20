Chittenden County high school dropping its mask requirement

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A South Burlington high school is dropping its mask requirement and making it optional.

When they come back from February break, Rice Memorial High School students and staff will no longer need to wear a face covering inside the buildings.

In a letter sent to families, Principal Lisa Lorenz says administrators feel confident in the decision because the school has a more than 90% vaccination rate.

She writes, “We believe, the positive impacts of allowing students and staff to show their faces and to live their lives free of fear and anxiety far outweigh the perceived benefit of continuing to wear a mask.”

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.