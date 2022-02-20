Crews respond to multiple crashes along Sandbar Causeway

SOUTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - On Saturday morning, snow squalls caused several problems on the Sandbar Causeway, connecting Milton and South Hero.

“It’s absolutely horrible coming across there,” George Cameron of Grand Isle said. “You can’t see 10-feet in front of you. Pretty much had to guide yourself by the guardrails, and that was the only thing you could see when I was coming into town.”

Fire officials say around 9 a.m., low visibility and high winds led to multiple crashes. The road was shut down for more than an hour, stranding residents of the Champlain Islands.

First responders tell Channel 3 News six people were transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Crews from multiple agencies responded.

