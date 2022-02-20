Advertisement

The Flynn launches teacher appreciation program

By Erin Brown
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Flynn just launched a new campaign called “Treat Our Teachers.” It’s a program that allows you to nominate a teacher or educator for the chance for them to win free tickets to shows at The Flynn.

To enter your teacher, all you have to do is enter your teacher’s name and email address to The Flynn’s website.

Before each show, a teacher will be randomly selected from the list of submissions and they will be notified via email to claim their two free tickets.

Executive Director Jay Wahl says they want to thank teachers for all of the sacrifices they’ve made during the pandemic and during “normal” times as well.

“It’s not easy being a teacher in the best of times and we’re so appreciative of the way they take care of our youth and all of us, really,” Wahl said. “I’m the product of really lovely, big-hearted teachers who helped me growing up and I know there are teachers out there in Vermont doing the same for kids today.”

This program applies to nearly every show at The Flynn between now and the end of May.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver in a deadly crash in Orleans County will face criminal charges.
Driver charged in Vermont crash that killed 2 teens
Man charged after allegedly attacking man with shovel
lottery
Police: Teen charged after cashing stolen lottery tickets
Multiple crashes on the Sandbar Causeway
Crews respond to multiple crashes along Sandbar Causeway
Authorities say 13 people have been arrested in connection with drug trafficking in the New...
13 arrested on drug charges in NH, Mass., Maine

Latest News

Montpelier’s Evelyn LaCroix made her high school championship debut
Essex claims 14th state title in the last 17 years at gymnastics state championships
VSC offering fellowship grants to Vermont artists, writers
VSC offering fellowship grants to Vermont artists, writers
The theme of this week’s In the Graden is Begonias, a warm-weather flower.
In the Garden: Warm Weather Flowers
What to do Sunday, Feb. 20