The Flynn launches teacher appreciation program

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Flynn just launched a new campaign called “Treat Our Teachers.” It’s a program that allows you to nominate a teacher or educator for the chance for them to win free tickets to shows at The Flynn.

To enter your teacher, all you have to do is enter your teacher’s name and email address to The Flynn’s website.

Before each show, a teacher will be randomly selected from the list of submissions and they will be notified via email to claim their two free tickets.

Executive Director Jay Wahl says they want to thank teachers for all of the sacrifices they’ve made during the pandemic and during “normal” times as well.

“It’s not easy being a teacher in the best of times and we’re so appreciative of the way they take care of our youth and all of us, really,” Wahl said. “I’m the product of really lovely, big-hearted teachers who helped me growing up and I know there are teachers out there in Vermont doing the same for kids today.”

This program applies to nearly every show at The Flynn between now and the end of May.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.