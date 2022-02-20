Looking ahead: Feb. 21

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what’s going on the week of Feb. 21.

In response to decreased demand for COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, Southwestern Vermont Health Care’s COVID Resource Center vaccination clinic is reducing its hours starting Monday.

The center will be open for vaccinations 8 a.m. to noon Friday and Saturday through March.

Vaccines will be available 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, and 8 a.m. to noon on Thursday at the ExpressCare/Respiratory Evaluation Center at 120 Hospital Drive in Bennington.

Testing hours will remain unchanged.

Kids in Burlington aged 8 to 18 can gain a better appreciation of different farm animals through a virtual learning opportunity offered by the University of Vermont Extension 4-H program this winter.

Animal Scoops will be presented via Zoom on four consecutive Tuesdays from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. starting this Tuesday.

4-H educators will teach the sessions by sharing information on the animal of the day through fun activities such as videos, trivia, recipes and hands-on exercises.

Enrollment in 4-H is not required to participate.

On Thursday, the public is invited to testify on the judicial retention of Superior Court judges.

You’ll be voting on whether to retain or remove the following judges: Judge Thomas Durkin, Judge David Fenster, Judge Kerry Ann McDonald-Cady, Judge Robert Mello, Judge John Pacht, and Judge Helen Toor.

The hearing will take place via Zoom on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. It’s set to end at 8 p.m.

Members of the public who would like to testify regarding any of these judges may sign up by e-mailing Peggy Delaney at pdelaney@leg.state.vt.us.

On Friday, there will be a community forum on retail cannabis in Rutland.

The discussion will be held at the Rutland Free Library at 5:30 p.m.

You’re asked to wear a mask if you plan to attend in person. There will also be a virtual option.

