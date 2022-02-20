Advertisement

Looking ahead: Feb. 21

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what’s going on the week of Feb. 21.

In response to decreased demand for COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, Southwestern Vermont Health Care’s COVID Resource Center vaccination clinic is reducing its hours starting Monday.

The center will be open for vaccinations 8 a.m. to noon Friday and Saturday through March.

Vaccines will be available 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, and 8 a.m. to noon on Thursday at the ExpressCare/Respiratory Evaluation Center at 120 Hospital Drive in Bennington.

Testing hours will remain unchanged.

--

Kids in Burlington aged 8 to 18 can gain a better appreciation of different farm animals through a virtual learning opportunity offered by the University of Vermont Extension 4-H program this winter.

Animal Scoops will be presented via Zoom on four consecutive Tuesdays from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. starting this Tuesday.

4-H educators will teach the sessions by sharing information on the animal of the day through fun activities such as videos, trivia, recipes and hands-on exercises.

Enrollment in 4-H is not required to participate.

--

On Thursday, the public is invited to testify on the judicial retention of Superior Court judges.

You’ll be voting on whether to retain or remove the following judges: Judge Thomas Durkin, Judge David Fenster, Judge Kerry Ann McDonald-Cady, Judge Robert Mello, Judge John Pacht, and Judge Helen Toor.

The hearing will take place via Zoom on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. It’s set to end at 8 p.m.

Members of the public who would like to testify regarding any of these judges may sign up by e-mailing Peggy Delaney at pdelaney@leg.state.vt.us.

--

On Friday, there will be a community forum on retail cannabis in Rutland.

The discussion will be held at the Rutland Free Library at 5:30 p.m.

You’re asked to wear a mask if you plan to attend in person. There will also be a virtual option.

