Massena man charged for fatal shooting in northern New York

POTSDAM, Vt. (WCAX) - A Massena man has been arrested on one count of 2nd degree murder for the fatal shooting of a Patterson woman.

New York State Police have charged Michael Snow, 31, of Massena for the death of Elizabeth Howell, 21, of Patterson.

Police say the shooting happened in the village of Potsdam Friday night at about 5:51 p.m. Officers found a Howell lying on the side of College Park Road with gunshot wounds.

They say Howell was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Snow is being held at the St. Lawrence County Jail without bail.

