Olympian Ryan Cochran-Siegle receives hero’s welcome home

RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s not every day an Olympian comes home, but Richmond is one town getting used to a hero’s welcome. Ryan Cochran-Siegle celebrated his victory with the community Saturday. Channel 3′s Melissa Cooney takes us to the parade.

Just a few weeks after securing a silver medal in the Beijing Olympics for the Alpine Super G, Ryan Cochran-Siegle rides atop an old convertible among family in friends on the same streets he roamed as a child.

“Richmond is such a special place to our whole family, and it’s amazing to get my own special treatment this way,” Cochran-Siegle said.

You might know of the Cochran family. The owners of the Cochran’s Ski Area are also known as the ‘Skiing Cochrans,’ with Ryan being the sixth in the family to represent the United States in the Olympics.

Now, he’s the second ‘Skiing Cochran’ to bring home a medal. He earned his hardware 50 years to the day after his mother, Barbara Ann, won gold for women’s slalom in Japan.

Olympians Bobby Cochran and Lindy Cochran Kelley, Ryan’s aunt and uncle, say they love watching the ‘Skiing Cochrans’ legacy continue.

“I think you always think of these kids as little kids,” Bobby Cochran said. “Just to see that little guy get in the starting gate and do what he did, it’s still surreal to me.”

“We all grew up skiing together. We all had dreams to do this. To have Ryan have this come true is super cool and super special,” said Ryan’s cousin Robby Kelley.

And some of the smallest members of the Cochran clan say celebrating Ryan is inspirational.

“It was really amazing watching him work all the way up the Olympics to get a silver medal,” said Ryan’s cousin Ory Cochran.

With thousands of Vermonters taking to the streets to celebrate the silver, it’s a feeling the town wants to get used to.

“It’s a proud community,” Sue Pochop of Richmond said. “Keep ‘em coming!”

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.