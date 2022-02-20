Advertisement

Police investigating fatal shooting in northern New York

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 8:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
POTSDAM, Vt. (WCAX) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating a fatal shooting in Potsdam.

New York State Police say it happened in the village Friday night at about 5:51 p.m. Officers found a 21-year-old woman lying on the side of College Park Road with gunshot wounds.

They say Elizabeth Howell of Patterson, N.Y. was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing, but police say this appears to be an isolated incident.

Call the Potsdam Police Department at 315-265-2121 if you have any information on what happened.

State Police and Potsdam Police are being assisted by the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, the St. Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office, the University Police Department at SUNY Potsdam, and federal Homeland Security Investigations.

