Advertisement

Rutland wins eighth straight cheer state title

Mill River takes home the D2 state title
Mill River took home the D2 state title
By Jake Stansell
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 12:33 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver in a deadly crash in Orleans County will face criminal charges.
Driver charged in Vermont crash that killed 2 teens
Man charged after allegedly attacking man with shovel
lottery
Police: Teen charged after cashing stolen lottery tickets
Authorities say 13 people have been arrested in connection with drug trafficking in the New...
13 arrested on drug charges in NH, Mass., Maine
Student sexual assault survivors staged a demonstration at UVM on Friday aimed at the men's...
Student protesters claim UVM silenced survivors of sexual assault

Latest News

Mill River took home the D2 state title
Rutland wins eighth straight cheer state title
Aaron Deloney drops a team-high 20 points to help UVM sweep UMBC in the regular season
Deloney leads Hoop Cats past UMBC
Aaron Deloney drops a team-high 20 points to help UVM sweep UMBC in the regular season
Deloney leads Hoop Cats past UMBC
Spartan sophomore from England pacing hockey and field hockey teams
Castleton’s Harris succeeds on the ice...and the field