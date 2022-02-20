Advertisement

Snow squalls create dangerous driving conditions

A snow squall is an intense, brief period of heavy snowfall and gusty winds.
A snow squall is an intense, brief period of heavy snowfall and gusty winds.(WCAX)
By Melissa Cooney
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 8:50 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Snow squalls surprised many drivers Saturday, and made travel treacherous, causing a few crashes.

You may have been startled by a snow squall alert from the National Weather Service asking you to delay travel and be prepared for a drop to near zero visibility.

A snow squall is an intense, brief period of heavy snowfall and gusty winds. They can turn roads slick very quickly.

Burlington’s NWS tells Channel 3 News Saturday’s storm started in northern New York and traveled eastward to the Champlain Valley, leaving behind a few inches of snow in some areas.

“It’s been a couple years since we’ve seen conditions line up as nice as they did for this event. They can happen every winter. Anytime you have gusty winds and enough energy in the atmosphere to create those heavy snow showers, then you can get a snow squall,” said Marvin Boyd of NWS Burlington.

The NWS says there are no safe spots on the highway when a snow squall hits.

Leaders recommend you pull over and park where you are until the storm passes.

