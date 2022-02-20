Advertisement

VSC offering fellowship grants to Vermont artists, writers

By Erin Brown
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sunday is the last day to apply for the Vermont Studio Center fellowship and grant opportunities.

VSC launched “Studios at VSC” last year to provide rental studio space, community support, and networking opportunities to Vermont artists and writers.

To receive a fellowship, you must be a Lamoille County artist or writer.

To receive a grant assistance, you must be a Vermont permanent resident.

This year, through grant funding, VSC is able to provide *two fellowship awards, as well as additional grant assistance for studio rental spaces.

“We’re looking for anyone that’s an emerging artist, a mid-career artist, even an established artist. That goes for writers as well,” said Renee Lauzon, VSC’s External Engagement Coordinator. “You don’t have to have a published book. If you’re interested in working on a manuscript, we would be excited to have you.”

