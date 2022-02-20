What to do Sunday, Feb. 20

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do in our region Sunday, Feb. 20.

The Burlington Bridal Show is back. The double Tree by Hilton Hotel in Burlington is hosting the event Sunday, Feb. 20. Guests can stop by the venue from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday. There’s an array of wedding professionals, catered appetizers, and door prizes. One lucky participant could win the grand prize of a free honeymoon.

Point au Roche State Parks is hosting another outdoor skills clinic Sunday, Feb. 20. Participants learn how to safely build a fire outdoors. A skill all Vermonters should have. Guests must be at least 10 years old.

The Archives in Winooski is hosting a Soul Food Brunch and Cultural Celebration of black excellence Sunday, Feb. 20.

This event honors the legacy of the black struggle, beauty, and triumph. Guest can expect music, food, fun, and art. Tickets cost $35 a person. The event starts at noon and goes until 4 p.m. Sunday.

