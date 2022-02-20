Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 9:15 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After an active Saturday with snow squalls, today will be a much quieter day. That said, the wind will pick up from the south during the day, and possibly gusts to 45 mph this afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the upper 20s to low 30s. The wind will ease up after midnight tonight. A cold front will stall in our region on Presidents’ Day, with a few snow showers possible, mainly north. It will be warmer, with highs around 40 degrees.

The middle of the week will be active and messy. Clouds will increase on Tuesday, with rain during the afternoon and into the overnight hours. Some mixed precipitation is possible in northern sections. Though the rain looks lighter than the last storm, river and streams are already running high, and some contain ice jams, which could break up and jam again, causing flooding. Stay tuned for the latest updates. The precipitation will taper to snow showers Wednesday, then a flash freeze is possible Wednesday night.

Thursday will be a quiet but cold day, with highs only around 20 degrees. We’ll be keeping an eye on another storm system for Friday, with snow expected. The brunt of the storm looks to stay to our south, but several inches accumulation is possible. Saturday will be quiet.

