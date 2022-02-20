BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A clipper and cold front made for an active Saturday, with reports of snow squalls, making for dangerous travel. Sunday will be a much quieter day, though it will be windy during the afternoon and evening, with gusts to 45 mph possible. Highs will be near 30 degrees. Presidents’ Day is looking fair, with mostly cloudy skies and warmer temperatures. A front will stall out, and may bring a few snow showers near the Canadian border.

Our focus will be another potential messy storm for Tuesday and Wednesday. Right now, it looks like snow, sleet and freezing rain Tuesday, though some rain is possible, especially south, through Tuesday night. With the rivers and streams running high and having ice jams from the last storm, there is the likelihood of flooding once again. Stay tuned for the latest updates. The rain/mix is expected to taper to snow showers on Wednesday.

Thursday will be a quiet but cold day, with highs only around 20 degrees. Models are suggesting some snow on Friday, though it will depend on the track of the storm. We’ll keep you posted. Saturday is looking quiet.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.