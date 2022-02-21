Alec Baldwin and family purchase a retreat in Vermont

ARLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Alec Baldwin and his family have purchased a retreat in Vermont that includes a farmhouse and about 50 acres.

The Bennington Banner reports the principle broker described the property that includes a historic farmhouse built before 1800 and a guest cottage as “just gorgeous.”

Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria, drew media interest when they visited Vermont last fall after a gun the actor was holding discharged and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on a New Mexico movie set.

Representatives of Baldwin didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment about the purchase.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)