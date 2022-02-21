Advertisement

Alec Baldwin and family purchase a retreat in Vermont

Alec Baldwin in Vermont.
Alec Baldwin in Vermont.(TMZ)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 6:29 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ARLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Alec Baldwin and his family have purchased a retreat in Vermont that includes a farmhouse and about 50 acres.

The Bennington Banner reports the principle broker described the property that includes a historic farmhouse built before 1800 and a guest cottage as “just gorgeous.”

Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria, drew media interest when they visited Vermont last fall after a gun the actor was holding discharged and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on a New Mexico movie set.

Representatives of Baldwin didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment about the purchase.

