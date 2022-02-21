Advertisement

Anti-Semitic flyers found in Colorado neighborhood

Members of a community near Denver are upset after anti-Semitic flyers were left in their front yards. (Source: KMGH/CNN/Ken Buffington)
By Colette Bordelon
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KMGH) - Members of a community near Denver are upset after anti-Semitic flyers were left in their front yards.

The flyers have a photo of President Joe Biden and the slogan “Let’s Go Brandon,” an anti-Biden phrase. The flyers also read, “Every single aspect of the Biden administration is Jewish.”

Ken Buffington is one resident who received a flyer, and it impacted him on a personal level – while he was raised Catholic, his wife is Jewish, and their children were raised Jewish.

He saw on his security cameras that the flyers were thrown on his lawn at 2:24 a.m.

“It says, ‘Every single aspect of the COVID agenda is Jewish,’” Buffington read from the flyer. “I don’t see how they can even make that claim.”

The flyers were reported to local police, but authorities said they are not criminal in nature and are considered freedom of speech. Thus, they won’t be investigated any further.

“Whether they consider this a criminal act of not, it’s still to me some form of a hate crime,” Buffington said.

Regardless of legality, Buffington said there’s no question about the message on the papers.

“It’s upsetting, it’s disturbing – I have no words really,” he said.

Copyright 2022 KMGH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers found a 21-year-old woman lying on the side of College Park Road in the village of...
Massena man arrested for fatal shooting of SUNY Potsdam student
Multiple crashes on the Sandbar Causeway
Crews respond to multiple crashes along Sandbar Causeway
Michael Snow, 31, of Massena drove a gray Honda Civic through multiple northern New York...
Police investigate death of SUNY Potsdam student
Alec Baldwin in Vermont-File photo
Alec Baldwin and family purchase retreat in Vermont
Authorities say a New Hampshire man was fatally shot in his home by a state trooper responding...
New Hampshire man killed by police responding to disturbance

Latest News

Letreese was shot several times during a drive-by shooting.
7-year-old dies after shielding younger sister in drive-by shooting
A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
US, EU to impose Russia sanctions amid Ukraine crisis
Letreese was shot several times during a drive-by shooting.
7-year-old dies after shielding younger sister in drive-by shooting
Putin signs decree recognizing two separatist-controlled regions in Ukraine as fears of an...
U.S. officials: Russia preparing violent invasion
A teenager died in a forklift accident on Sunday.
Boy dies in forklift accident