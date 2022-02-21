Brandon police raising funds to add police dog to department

BRANDON, Vt. (AP) - Police in the town of Brandon are raising money to start a K-9 program.

New Police Chief David Kachajian says it will be a while before the new police dog will be in service. He told the Rutland Herald that he was surprised to learn that the police department didn’t have a dog and made it one of his priorities.

A GoFundMe page has been set up with a goal of raising $3,500.

The Select Board chair says the Brandon Area Masons St. Paul’s Lodge has also made a $1,000 donation to the program.

