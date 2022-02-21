Advertisement

Carnival cruises to relax mask mandates in March

Carnival cruises will be relaxing its mask rules next month.
Carnival cruises will be relaxing its mask rules next month.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 8:08 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Carnival cruises will be easing its mask rules next month.

Beginning March 1, masks will be recommended but not required. However, the company said that there may be certain venues and events where you will have to wear a mask.

Masks onboard cruise ships have been an ongoing topic since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Carnival corporation owns several major cruise lines.

According to the company, about 13 million passengers sail onboard a Carnival-owned ship in a typical year.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers found a 21-year-old woman lying on the side of College Park Road in the village of...
Massena man arrested for fatal shooting of SUNY Potsdam student
Multiple crashes on the Sandbar Causeway
Crews respond to multiple crashes along Sandbar Causeway
Richmond gives Olympic Silver Medalist Ryan Cochran-Siegle a warm welcome home
Olympian Ryan Cochran-Siegle receives hero’s welcome home
A snow squall is an intense, brief period of heavy snowfall and gusty winds.
Snow squalls create dangerous driving conditions
Michael Snow, 31, of Massena drove a gray Honda Civic through multiple northern New York...
State Police investigate death of SUNY Potsdam student

Latest News

Courtesy: DHMC
NH woman recovers from COVID-induced coma after giving birth
NYPD is investigating at least six separate stabbings in the subway system since Friday.
At least 6 stabbed in NY subway since Friday
Courtesy: DHMC
NH woman recovers from COVID-induced coma after giving birth
Courtesy: Rutland Fire Department.
Rutland fire crews rescue woman from river crash