Cleanup underway in North Country after ice jam triggered flash flooding

AU SABLE FORKS, N.Y. (WCAX) - Cleanup is underway in Essex County, New York, after an ice jam caused flash flooding last week.

Driving along the AuSable River in Northern New York, you’ll see a pileup of ice on the banks after last week’s flooding that left 36 people displaced. The sound of generators is in the air; dumpsters are filled and carpets ripped up.

On Sheldrake Road, it’s deja vu for the friends and family of Kyle Dubay, taking them back to Hurricane Irene.

“Same thing happened again. Blew out that wall over there and water came rushing in,” Dubay said.

As they work to bring back the electricity and cover the damage left over outside, inside he remembers the primary bedroom, bath and walk-in closet he shared with his girlfriend the last 2.5 years.

“This was the doorway into the bedroom,” Dubay said.

So far, they are looking at an estimated $40,000 and climbing in damages, all out of pocket.

“Unfortunately, I don’t think we had any flood insurance on the house because this isn’t labeled as a flood zone. So, there’s not really much we can do as far as that,” Dubay said.

Their life changed in a matter of minutes.

Neither was at home at the time of the flooding.

Two of their cats were able to make it upstairs in time but a third cat named Jax wasn’t so lucky and got caught in the flood.

Two houses down, Dubay’s sister’s house also fell victim to the flood. The basement wall needs a complete repair.

Dubay and his girlfriend are staying with his mom while they fix up the house. They are grateful for the help they have had the last four days.

“At the end of the day, it’s just material things,” Dubay said.

The river he’s watched his whole life is back to flowing as normal, and he says he’s not worried about any more flooding this spring, but he is looking ahead to the future as he tries to plan for what’s next.

“Unfortunately, we need to figure something out,” Dubay said. “What we are going to do? It’s do we want to keep dealing with this or do we move out and find someplace else? At the end of the day, it’s a really hard decision.”

