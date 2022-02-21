Clock ticking down on halfway point for Vermont legislative session

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers are facing a time crunch as the halfway point for the legislative session draws closer.

This is an important week in the legislative session-- a last push before the Town Meeting Day break when lawmakers head home for a week. There, they’re able to meet with and hear from constituents on issues facing the state that should be tackled in the session.

Then comes crossover week at the Legislature, the symbolic halfway point where House and Senate lawmakers send policy bills to the other chamber. What passes and doesn’t usually sets the tone for the second half of the session. If a policy doesn’t make it through the halfway point, it still could be passed but it will likely be winnowed down or attached to another bill.

House lawmakers are largely attending in person while some are working remotely from home.

The full Senate is expected to return to the Statehouse the first week in March.

Before the clock runs out, Senate lawmakers will consider Burlington’s charter change banning no-cause evictions. It passed the House last week. Landlords would be required to have a reason to evict someone whether for nonpayment of rent or engaging in illegal activity.

The House will consider a bill that would require the state to reexamine the funding and governance model for Vermont career technical education centers. Those have been identified as a cornerstone of building our workforce.

Finally, House and Senate lawmakers are reconciling their differences on a $370 million workforce relief package. That includes recruitment and retainment bonuses in health care, home health and mental health, along with more funds for the hotel-motel program and the Vermont Foodbank.

