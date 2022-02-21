COVID cases send Springfield prison into full lockdown

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield is in full lockdown after 45 inmates tested positive for COVID-19 across eight different general population units.

Officials say the cases were detected in testing conducted Friday. They say none of the individuals have serious symptoms, and there are no cases among the geriatric population.

The Department of Corrections says staffing is stable now, but the prison is prepared to implement an emergency staffing plan if necessary.

As of Sunday morning, 102 incarcerated individuals across five Vermont facilities are infected with COVID.

Vermont DOC and Vermont Department of Health are coordinating on follow-up testing.

Statewide, 33 staff were considered positive across five correctional facilities, three field offices, and Central Office.

Families and friends of incarcerated individuals are encouraged to reach out to the Vermont DOC Office of Constituency Services with questions.

