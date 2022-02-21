Advertisement

Expert analysis of why Russia would eye invasion of Ukraine

By Darren Perron
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - President Biden and U.S. intelligence officials continue to warn a Russian attack on Ukraine is imminent.

The U.S. says it has intelligence that President Putin has given the order to proceed with an invasion.

So how did we get here and why should this matter to you? Our Darren Perron spoke with a local expert on Russia about the implications to the U.S. of an invasion. Lasha Tchantouridze is a diplomacy and international relations professor at Norwich University where his interests include Russian foreign policy and NATO-Russia relations.

Watch the videos to see their full conversation.

