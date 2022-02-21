Hunter education courses being offered around NH

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is offering hunter education classes around the state for hunters to purchase licenses.

Participants must be at least age 12 by the last day of the course to achieve certification in basic hunter education.

A license to hunt is mandatory for people age 16 and older who want to hunt.

Hunters who purchased an apprentice hunting license last year must take an education class before they can buy a hunting license. Pre-registration is recommended.

