Advertisement

Jessie Diggins wins Team USA’s final Olympic medal

Stratton Mountain School trainee Jessie Diggins won silver in the 30-km freestyle cross-country...
Stratton Mountain School trainee Jessie Diggins won silver in the 30-km freestyle cross-country event(WCAX)
By Melissa Cooney
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 8:56 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STRATTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Team USA is ending the Beijing Olympics on a high note thanks to a historic performance from cross-country skier Jessie Diggins. The Stratton Mountain School trainee won silver in the 30-km freestyle cross-country event.

She is now the first non-European to medal in the 30-km freestyle, and she is the most decorated cross-country skier in U.S. Olympic history.

The silver marked Diggins’ third career Olympic medal. Earlier in the games, she also won bronze in the cross-country sprint.

Olympic Sport Commentator Peter Graves tells Channel 3 News Diggins’ ability to medal in both a long distance race and a sprint event proves her physical and mental strength as an athlete, especially competing in Beijing’s windy and cold conditions.

“She is tough, And Jessie has long talked about the pain cave,” Graves said. “I really hadn’t heard about it much. It’s a more modern, young, younger term that my era, although there were plenty of tough people in my era, but she can tolerate a level of pain that is simply extraordinary. And I have to say, in my world, I’ve never quite seen anything like it.”

Diggins revealed she was battling a bout of food poisoning right before the win.

Graves says he anticipates the U.S. will become a power in cross-country the same way European countries are. He expects the momentum to continue at the World Cup in just a few weeks.

Related Stories:

Diggins takes first US women’s Cross-Country individual medal

Vermont’s Olympic Games connection

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver in a deadly crash in Orleans County will face criminal charges.
Driver charged in Vermont crash that killed 2 teens
Man charged after allegedly attacking man with shovel
Multiple crashes on the Sandbar Causeway
Crews respond to multiple crashes along Sandbar Causeway
lottery
Police: Teen charged after cashing stolen lottery tickets
Officers found a 21-year-old woman lying on the side of College Park Road in the village of...
Massena man arrested for fatal shooting of SUNY Potsdam student

Latest News

"Sochi: A True Story" is written by Olympian Lindsey Jacobellis
Local Olympian Lindsey Jacobellis pens children’s book
St. Albans Winter Carnival 2022
St. Albans winter carnival back with two-day event
Michael Snow, 31, of Massena drove a gray Honda Civic through multiple northern New York...
NYS Police requesting information tied to SUNY Potsdam student’s homicide
Mad River Glen
Rain and snow melt cause flooding at Mad River Glen