Jessie Diggins wins Team USA’s final Olympic medal

STRATTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Team USA is ending the Beijing Olympics on a high note thanks to a historic performance from cross-country skier Jessie Diggins. The Stratton Mountain School trainee won silver in the 30-km freestyle cross-country event.

She is now the first non-European to medal in the 30-km freestyle, and she is the most decorated cross-country skier in U.S. Olympic history.

The silver marked Diggins’ third career Olympic medal. Earlier in the games, she also won bronze in the cross-country sprint.

Olympic Sport Commentator Peter Graves tells Channel 3 News Diggins’ ability to medal in both a long distance race and a sprint event proves her physical and mental strength as an athlete, especially competing in Beijing’s windy and cold conditions.

“She is tough, And Jessie has long talked about the pain cave,” Graves said. “I really hadn’t heard about it much. It’s a more modern, young, younger term that my era, although there were plenty of tough people in my era, but she can tolerate a level of pain that is simply extraordinary. And I have to say, in my world, I’ve never quite seen anything like it.”

Diggins revealed she was battling a bout of food poisoning right before the win.

Graves says he anticipates the U.S. will become a power in cross-country the same way European countries are. He expects the momentum to continue at the World Cup in just a few weeks.

Related Stories:

Diggins takes first US women’s Cross-Country individual medal

Vermont’s Olympic Games connection

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.