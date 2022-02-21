Advertisement

Local Olympian Lindsey Jacobellis pens children’s book

By Melissa Cooney
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 8:38 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The 2022 Winter Olympics have come to an end. Two of the United States’ eight gold medals belong to Stratton Mountain School alum Lindsey Jacobellis for women’s and mixed team snowboard cross. Now, as Team USA closes the book on the Beijing Olympics, Jacobellis is turning the page to a different tale.

Snowboarder Lindsey Jacobellis has attended four Olympic games and returned with three medals and one dog. Many might remember Jacobellis adopting a puppy during the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

Jacobellis decided to turn the sweet story of friendship into a children’s book last year, detailing how she stumbled upon a stray in the Russian city and couldn’t leave him behind.

“She brought this story to me on my iPad, and I cried. I was like, ‘We can totally do this, we can make this work,’” said Leah Peterson. Peterson is an innkeeper and freelance graphic designer in Waterbury. She says she’s known Jacobellis for a while through the snowboarding community, and one conversation lead to months of collaboration.

“I was like absolutely. My best friend from college has done a children’s book and we were like, ‘We can totally do this,’” Peterson said. So, Peterson, Jacobellis, and co-illustrator Leslie Sademan got to work in bringing “Sochi: A True Story” to life.

“With all of our talents, we’re a dynamic trio. We brought it together,” Peterson said.

She says the book is self-published. The team released around 100 copies of the book on Amazon on Jan. 17. “It sold out almost immediately. It went really fast. It was overwhelming.”

So, the group added over 700 copies to Amazon last week. Peterson says while the book wasn’t intentionally released to line up with the Olympics, the timing is impeccable.

The group has lots to celebrate. “It’s just so adorable,” she gushed.

And now, Jacobellis will be returning to the team of three with hardware in hand. “I’m elated for her. It’s so exciting. I can’t contain myself. I watch it over and over.”

