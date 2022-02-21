Marasco named director of NH division of motor vehicles

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s Division of Motor Vehicles has a new director.

John Marasco, a member of the New Hampshire State Police for more than 20 years, was confirmed by the Executive Council last week.

Marasco was most recently assigned as the major of investigations and information security, where he was responsible for overseeing the agency’s Justice Information and Investigative Services bureaus.

Before that, Marasco oversaw the New Hampshire Office of Highway Safety and served in the agency’s Recruitment and Training Unit for the state police.

Marasco will be sworn in on March 1.

Elizabeth Bielecki, the division’s former director, resigned in November.

