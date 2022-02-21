MiVT: Red Clover Ale Co.

BRANDON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a small brewery in a small town. While they’re small in size, they make up for it with a variety of brews.

“We kind of just brew what we like to drink mostly and hope people fall in line with that, which they have,” laughed Red Clover Ale Co. co-owner, Riker Wikoff.

Opened in November 2018, Red Clover Ale Co. in Brandon is owned by a chain of brothers-in-law. Riker, Pete and Andy all started out homebrewing together on weekends.

“We were just kind of doing it for fun, and it was always like, ‘Oh, man, yeah, maybe we could, maybe one day that would be neat,’” said Wikoff.

It was Andy who gave the final push to make it a reality, and after two years of planning, they found their spot in Brandon. After learning the ropes, they opened up shop.

This three-barrel brewery began as a 100% taproom-focused business model with little to no emphasis on canning.

“With the pandemic, we had to change some things up and we started canning and selling more cans out of our space,” explained Wikoff. “So, it’s been all about trying to find the right balance.”

What you can find on tap and in cans ranges, and most of them are named after birds.

“We have a core set of beers that we return to, and we always will have a few of those on tap but we hope to kind of strike that balance of like, there’s always something new to try but also something familiar to fall back on,” Wikoff said.

Brother-in-law Pete Brooks has assumed the role of brewmaster. He says they’re usually pretty IPA-heavy. When we paid them a visit, they were making a Scotch ale.

“So, you mash for an hour, it’s basically steeping the grains,” Brooks explained.

While the variety of beers and vibe of the taproom bring people in, these guys credit the magic of their brews to something else.

“I mean, Brandon has some of the best water in the state or the best water in the state depending who you ask. So when that’s your number one ingredient going into the beer, it definitely helps,” said Wikoff.

The overwhelming community support also helps, which they say they’ve seen from the start.

“It’s just exciting to see and it’s fun to see the faces and create regular customers and just interact in town and just feel like being part of the energy that is Brandon right now,” said Wikoff.

