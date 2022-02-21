Moose hunt proposed in northeastern Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is proposing a fall moose hunt in the northeastern part of the state to reduce the effects of winter ticks.

The department says the proposal to issue 100 hunting permits in Vermont’s Wildlife Management Unit E was accepted by the state Fish and Wildlife Board this past week.

The department says a study in that part of the state showed that chronic high winter tick loads have caused moose health to deteriorate.

It says adult moose survival remained relatively good, but birth rates were very low and less than half of the calves survived their first winter.

