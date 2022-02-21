New Hampshire Electric Cooperative starts search for new CEO

PLYMOUTH, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire Electric Cooperative has launched a nationwide search for its next chief executive officer.

The utility’s new CEO will replace Jim Bakas, who is serving as interim general manager.

Bakas will resume his role as vice president of operations and engineering upon the hiring of a new CEO.

NHEC, which is based in Plymouth, provides electricity to 85,000 members in 118 communities throughout New Hampshire.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)