New Hampshire Electric Cooperative starts search for new CEO

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 6:21 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PLYMOUTH, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire Electric Cooperative has launched a nationwide search for its next chief executive officer.

The utility’s new CEO will replace Jim Bakas, who is serving as interim general manager.

Bakas will resume his role as vice president of operations and engineering upon the hiring of a new CEO.

NHEC, which is based in Plymouth, provides electricity to 85,000 members in 118 communities throughout New Hampshire.

