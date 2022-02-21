New Hampshire man killed by police responding to disturbance
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 10:05 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WALPOLE, N.H. (AP) - Authorities say a New Hampshire man was fatally shot in his home by a state trooper responding to a domestic disturbance.
The attorney general’s office said Sunday that 57-year-old Christopher Tkal died at the scene in Walpole and that a loaded rifle was found underneath his body. An autopsy determined he was shot multiple times.
The fatal encounter happened after a 911 call as made late Saturday.
Officials said the investigation is ongoing, and additional information will be released in coming week.
