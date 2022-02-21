Advertisement

NYS Police requesting information tied to SUNY Potsdam student’s homicide

By Christina Guessferd
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 8:17 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York State Police are asking anyone who saw the car of a man charged in the fatal shooting of a SUNY Potsdam student Friday come forward.

Police say it’s a gray Honda Civic with damage to the driver’s side door and a New York State license plate reading KVE2731.

Police arrested and charged Michael Snow, 31, of Massena with second-degree murder Saturday in connection with the homicide of Elizabeth “Beth” Howell, 21, of Patterson.

Police say Snow drove the car through Potsdam, Hopkinton, Malone, Westville, Hogansburg, and Massena between 5 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Snow is being held without bail.

Anyone who may have seen Snow and the vehicle during these times is asked to contact the New York State Police Troop B Communications at (518) 873-2750.

Police say Michael Snow, 31, of Massena drove this gray Honda Civic through multiple northern...
Police say Michael Snow, 31, of Massena drove this gray Honda Civic through multiple northern New York communities during the same timeframe as the homicide(WCAX)

Police say just before 6 p.m. Friday, Howell was found lying unconscious on the side of College Park Road near the SUNY Potsdam campus with gunshot wounds.

The Crane Symphony Orchestra cellist and music education student died from her injuries at the hospital soon after.

The college has canceled all Monday classes and is planning a vigil and memorial concert.

Howell was on track to graduate this spring.

Related Stories:

Massena man arrested for fatal shooting of SUNY Potsdam student

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver in a deadly crash in Orleans County will face criminal charges.
Driver charged in Vermont crash that killed 2 teens
Man charged after allegedly attacking man with shovel
Multiple crashes on the Sandbar Causeway
Crews respond to multiple crashes along Sandbar Causeway
lottery
Police: Teen charged after cashing stolen lottery tickets
Officers found a 21-year-old woman lying on the side of College Park Road in the village of...
Massena man arrested for fatal shooting of SUNY Potsdam student

Latest News

"Sochi: A True Story" is written by Olympian Lindsey Jacobellis
Local Olympian Lindsey Jacobellis pens children’s book
St. Albans Winter Carnival 2022
St. Albans winter carnival back with two-day event
Mad River Glen
Rain and snow melt cause flooding at Mad River Glen
Horses grazing in their new home at Dorset Equine Rescue.
Rescued horses receiving rehabilitation