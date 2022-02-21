NYS Police requesting information tied to SUNY Potsdam student’s homicide

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York State Police are asking anyone who saw the car of a man charged in the fatal shooting of a SUNY Potsdam student Friday come forward.

Police say it’s a gray Honda Civic with damage to the driver’s side door and a New York State license plate reading KVE2731.

Police arrested and charged Michael Snow, 31, of Massena with second-degree murder Saturday in connection with the homicide of Elizabeth “Beth” Howell, 21, of Patterson.

Police say Snow drove the car through Potsdam, Hopkinton, Malone, Westville, Hogansburg, and Massena between 5 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Snow is being held without bail.

Anyone who may have seen Snow and the vehicle during these times is asked to contact the New York State Police Troop B Communications at (518) 873-2750.

Police say Michael Snow, 31, of Massena drove this gray Honda Civic through multiple northern New York communities during the same timeframe as the homicide (WCAX)

Police say just before 6 p.m. Friday, Howell was found lying unconscious on the side of College Park Road near the SUNY Potsdam campus with gunshot wounds.

The Crane Symphony Orchestra cellist and music education student died from her injuries at the hospital soon after.

The college has canceled all Monday classes and is planning a vigil and memorial concert.

Howell was on track to graduate this spring.

