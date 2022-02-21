NH House rejects bills targeting school food programs

Advertisement

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - An attempt to ensure New Hampshire students have enough time to eat lunch has failed in the House.

Lawmakers on Wednesday killed a bill that would have required public schools to provide lunch periods that are at least 30 minutes long, with at least 20 minutes available for students to sit down and eat.

It was sponsored by a young state representative from Wolfeboro who said he sometimes had only 10 minutes to eat lunch in high school.

The House also rejected a bill that would have required each school district to make breakfast and lunch available to every student.

