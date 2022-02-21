NH open snowmobile registration weekend is March 4-6

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Snowmobile riders registered in other states can operate on New Hampshire’s trails during Open Snowmobile Registration weekend from March 4-6.

New Hampshire’s laws and regulations regarding snowmobile operations will be enforced, including speed limits, illegal off-trail riding, compliant exhaust systems relative to noise and decibel levels, and youth operation standards.

To operate a snowmobile or off-highway recreational vehicle in New Hampshire unaccompanied, any person age 14 or older must have either a valid motor vehicle driver’s license or have successfully completed an approved OHRV/snowmobile safety education class.

All online classes will cover a combination of OHRV and snowmobile safety and rules.

