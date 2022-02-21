Advertisement

NH open snowmobile registration weekend is March 4-6

Snowmobile riders registered in other states can operate on New Hampshire’s trails during Open...
Snowmobile riders registered in other states can operate on New Hampshire’s trails during Open Snowmobile Registration weekend from March 4-6. - File photo(WLUC photo)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 12:50 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Snowmobile riders registered in other states can operate on New Hampshire’s trails during Open Snowmobile Registration weekend from March 4-6.

New Hampshire’s laws and regulations regarding snowmobile operations will be enforced, including speed limits, illegal off-trail riding, compliant exhaust systems relative to noise and decibel levels, and youth operation standards.

To operate a snowmobile or off-highway recreational vehicle in New Hampshire unaccompanied, any person age 14 or older must have either a valid motor vehicle driver’s license or have successfully completed an approved OHRV/snowmobile safety education class.

All online classes will cover a combination of OHRV and snowmobile safety and rules. 

