NH woman recovers from COVID-induced coma after giving birth

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire woman who went into a COVID-induced coma after giving birth has made a miraculous recovery.

Doctors and nurses at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center have been caring for Macenzee Keller.

Nearly two months after giving birth, Keller met her son, Zack, for the first time.

In late November, Macenzee tested positive for COVID. She then delivered Zack via emergency C-section.

He was healthy, but she was sent to Dartmouth-Hitchcock in a medically induced coma.

“I actually don’t remember anything other than leaving my house and then waking up two months later,” said Macenzee.

“The day she got to meet Zack, it felt like 100 people right there in the waiting room just crying and so happy to be able to see the two of them get to see each other,” said Brandi Milliner, Macenzee’s mother.

Zack is now almost three months old, and next week, his mom is headed home

