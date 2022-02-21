Advertisement

Northern New York college in mourning after murder of student

A North Country man is in custody and the SUNY Potsdam college community is in mourning after a...
A North Country man is in custody and the SUNY Potsdam college community is in mourning after a student was shot and killed.(Courtesy: WWNY)
By Cam Smith
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
POTSDAM, N.Y. (WCAX) - A North Country man is in custody and the SUNY Potsdam college community is in mourning after a student was shot and killed.

Police are actively investigating after Elizabeth Howell, 21, was found with gunshot wounds on a road near the Suny Potsdam campus.

New York State Police say Howell was rushed to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Just 24 hours later, police arrested Michael Snow, 31, of Massena, at his home in connection with Howell’s death. He has been charged with second-degree murder.

Monday, state police K-9 units were out searching for the murder weapon alongside the St. Regis River.

Howell was a music education major in her final year at SUNY Potsdam. Those that knew her say she was a dedicated musician and this loss has sent shockwaves through the school community.

“I’m going to miss her smiling every time I see her in the hallway, just like how genuinely happy she was to see me and the rest of the people that knew her. I’m going to miss how true to herself she was and how she wasn’t afraid to show everybody who that person was,” said Danny Neri of SUNY Potsdam. “Even if people didn’t know her personally, they know people who did. And seeing people go through that... This is a community of empathy, it’s impossible for us not to experience something like this together.”

Elizabeth Howell was a music education major in her final year at SUNY Potsdam.
Elizabeth Howell was a music education major in her final year at SUNY Potsdam.(WCAX)

SUNY Potsdam canceled classes Monday so students could seek counseling service if needed.

Students and staff put together a memorial for Howell with flowers, photos and messages written by students paying tribute.

The St. Lawrence County district attorney says the investigation is still in its early stages. Snow was arraigned for second-degree murder in Potsdam and is currently being held without bail.

