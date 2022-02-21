Off-duty New York trooper killed in snowmobile crash

DANNEMORA, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York State Police are investigating a snowmobile crash that killed an off-duty state trooper.

It happened Sunday in Dannemora. At about 10 p.m., police were called to a crash about 3 miles from the Lyon Mountain trailhead.

Investigators say Joshua Gushlaw, 31, of Plattsburgh, was headed east when he lost control of his sled, went off the trail and hit multiple trees.

Gushlaw was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police say Gushlaw had been a trooper since 2016 and was assigned to Troop B in Plattsburgh.

