Rescued horses receiving rehabilitation

By Melissa Cooney
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EAST DORSET, Vt. (WCAX) - The horses seized from a Colchester farm this week for animal neglect are recovering at their new homes.

After days of testing and analysis from veterinarians, the state agriculture agency, and horse rescue groups, authorities determined the 14 horses were in “poor” condition, without sufficient access to food, water, and care.

Colchester police tell Channel 3 News one of them was put down due to a severe heart murmur.

Dorset Equine Rescue is caring for seven of the horses, and the other six were brought to the Maine State Society for the Protection of Animals.

Jen Straub of Dorset Equine Rescue says this is the first time the group asked for out of state help because they’re now housing 26 horses total.

“We’re just happy we can help and that we’re in a position to help in these types of situations. Having two cases back-to-back, as you might know we helped out with seven Morgans recently in St. Albans, and that was only three weeks ago. So, having two large cases like this back-to-back is fairly unusual so we’re kind of at our capacity right now,” said Straub.

Straub says some of the horses from the Colchester Rescue are underweight and have eye issues. She says the group will nurse them back to health, then put them up for adoption.

Colchester police say they will be taking restorative justice action with the horses’ original owner.

