Rutland fire crews rescue woman from river crash

The Rutland Fire Department says they rescued a woman who crashed her car into the river off Waldo Lane in Wallingford.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 7:59 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WALLINGFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - The Rutland Fire Department says they rescued a woman who crashed her car into the river off Waldo Lane in Wallingford.

It happened Sunday morning.

Crews say the driver couldn’t get back to shore, so they use their ladder truck to extend a basket out over the bank.

Firefighters say the driver was able to climb the ladder and they brought her back to land.

The whole rescue took less than an hour.

This morning at 07:25 hrs A-Shift responded mutual aid to Waldo Ln in Walingford for a motor vehicle crash into a river....

Posted by City of Rutland Fire Department on Sunday, February 20, 2022

