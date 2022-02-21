Rutland fire crews rescue woman from river crash

WALLINGFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - The Rutland Fire Department says they rescued a woman who crashed her car into the river off Waldo Lane in Wallingford.

It happened Sunday morning.

Crews say the driver couldn’t get back to shore, so they use their ladder truck to extend a basket out over the bank.

Firefighters say the driver was able to climb the ladder and they brought her back to land.

The whole rescue took less than an hour.

