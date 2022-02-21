Ski resorts battle back from winter warm-up

WAITSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Ski resorts throughout the state have been at odds with Mother Nature in recent days, including Mad River Glen.

After temperatures reached the upper-40′s on Thursday, snow melt and rain, flooded parts of the resort. Ry Young says this also diminished some of the snowpack on the mountain.

But since then, Old Man Winter has returned. Young says the slopes gained three inches of fresh snow in the last 48-hours.

“It allows the water to lock up again. If it continued to stay warm we probably would have seen a lot more open water and flowing going on, and more deterioration in our snowpack,” Young said. “But, where we can get machinery, the skiing has actually held up really well.”

Young says the resort has received less snow than usual so far this year.

