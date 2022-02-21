South Burlington School District superintendent stepping down

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After nearly two decades working in the South Burlington School District, Superintendent David Young is stepping down.

Young will be leaving the position at the end of the school year on June 30.

He made the surprise announcement during a school board meeting earlier this week.

Young says three new board members and now a new superintendent will give the district an opportunity to start fresh in the fall.

He says it’s been an honor to serve South Burlington, and he’ll miss the students, staff, parents, and community.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.