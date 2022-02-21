Advertisement

South Burlington School District superintendent stepping down

David Young served in administrative roles for nearly two decades in the South Burlington School District(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 10:17 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After nearly two decades working in the South Burlington School District, Superintendent David Young is stepping down.

Young will be leaving the position at the end of the school year on June 30.

He made the surprise announcement during a school board meeting earlier this week.

Young says three new board members and now a new superintendent will give the district an opportunity to start fresh in the fall.

He says it’s been an honor to serve South Burlington, and he’ll miss the students, staff, parents, and community.

