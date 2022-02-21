St. Albans winter carnival back with two-day event

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Hundreds of Vermonters made their way to St. Albans this weekend for the 14th Annual Winter Carnival.

The event is held each year at the Hard’Ack Recreation area. It features skiing, sledding, ice carving, and much more.

One of the main events is the Duct Tape Derby. Participants create and customize sleds using only duct tape and cardboard.

Event Organizers say the weekend gives everyone a chance to beat the winter blues.

“People love winter, but by February you’re looking to have a little fun,” Kelly Viens, Recreation Director for the City of St. Albans said. “It’s a great way to get outside and enjoy this area. Maybe a lot of people haven’t been here and maybe it’s a place they’ll come back to.”

“I love everything. Especially coming to see family from far away and coming to do special events. It’s really nice, I love it,” Logan Tiffany said.

Despite the frigid temperatures Sunday, organizers say the turnout exceeded their expectations.

