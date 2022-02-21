Windham County Sheriff’s Office to move to Brattleboro

NEWFANE, Vt. (AP) - Plans are underway to move he Windham County Sheriff’s Office from Newfane to Brattleboro.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports that Sheriff Mark Anderson announced this past week that the county government had reached a deal to buy the former Entergy Vermont Yankee joint information center building for $500,000.

Anderson says the current sheriff’s office lacks the infrastructure necessary to provide an appropriate environment for an around-the-clock public safety agency.

He says the office needs space for training, access for people with disabilities, a reliable electrical system and safety equipment that all come with significant price tags.

