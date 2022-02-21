BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Monday everyone! Gary is enjoying some well-deserved time off this week, but as we know, the weather in Vermont takes no days off. This week will be no exception with plenty of active weather!

Wind gusts have diminished across the area after a windy Sunday night, when some parts of Vermont and New York saw wind gusts in excess of 50 mph. Monday starts cloudy, but dry across the area. Temperatures will be mild to start the week with highs in the 30s and 40s. There is the potential for some light precipitation as a cold front approaches from the west. Most places will be warm enough to see precipitation in the form of drizzle, but some pockets of cooler air are possible in northern areas that could result in freezing drizzle.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for northern New York, plus Grand Isle, Franklin, Lamoille and Orleans County in Vermont through 1 a.m. Tuesday. Watch out for a light glaze of ice and locally slippery roads and driveways, especially Monday night into Tuesday.

The warming trend continues into Tuesday. Most of Tuesday will be dry, but cloudy. Showers will overspread the area Tuesday evening, and another batch of steady rain will move in Tuesday night. Much like last week, a combination of warm temperatures, snowmelt and rain could lead to river flooding and ice jams through Wednesday. A Flood Watch is in effect for the southern two thirds of the area Tuesday night through Wednesday night.

Wednesday starts mild, but will also be quite windy. The eastern slopes of the Adirondacks and Green Mountains have the greatest chance to see wind gusts in the 40 to 50 mph range, with gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range elsewhere. Temperatures will drop quite a bit into Thursday, which will be a cooler, but quiet day with more sunshine.

The last big weather maker of the week will be another low pressure system that will bring precipitation to the area on Friday. This time, temperatures will likely be cool enough to support all snow. It’s still a bit early to start talking totals, but accumulating snow is looking likely across the area. It currently looks like southern Vermont will see the highest snow totals from this storm.

There is a lot to track this week, so be sure to stay with the Max Advantage Weather Team for the latest updates as the week progresses! Have a great Monday!

-Jess Langlois

