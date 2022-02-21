BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a quiet start to the week, our weather turns active once again for mid week. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of central and eastern Vermont from Tuesday afternoon into early Wednesday for the potential for some light freezing rain. A mix of rain and freezing rain will overspread the region starting Tuesday afternoon, and could make for some slippery travel over parts of eastern Vermont and New Hampshire. Most spots will warm up and change over to all rain by Tuesday evening and into the overnight.

A Flood Watch is in effect for most of the region from late Tuesday into Wednesday. Rainfall is expected to total between a quarter to three-quarters of an inch through Wednesday morning. Rainfall combined with snowmelt into already high rivers and streams could cause more flooding problems and a threat for ice jams. Rain will continue into Tuesday night and taper off on Wednesday morning. Highs early on Wednesday will be in the low 50s, then turn colder through the rest of the day.

Colder temperatures continue through the end of the week. After partly sunny skies on Thursday, we’ll be watching our next weather system for the potential of accumulating snow on Friday. There may be several more inches of snow as we wrap up the work week. Snow tapers off early Friday night, with partly to mostly cloudy skies on Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will remain in the upper 20s and low 30s.

