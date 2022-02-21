BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was nice to have some quiet weather on Sunday, even though it became windy again. Now Presidents’ Day is looking more interesting. A backdoor cold front will sink into the region, then stall out. It now looks like freezing drizzle is likely near the Canadian border, with central and southern areas remaining dry. Up to a glaze of ice is possible...not a lot, but enough to slicken up the roads. Use extreme caution if you’re traveling. Highs will be mainly in the 30s, though some 40s are possible south.

Our eyes then turn to the messy storm for Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday morning is looking quiet, but rain will move in during the afternoon, and continue overnight. Freezing rain is possible in northern areas, making for slippery travel. High temperatures will be in the low 40s. This combined with snowmelt, and the rivers and streams running high from the last storm, could result in another round of flooding, especially since some of the rivers have ice jams that could break up and jam again. Morning rain and mixed precipitation will quickly taper to just a few snow showers on Wednesday. Early highs in the 40s will drop off during the afternoon. Everything will freeze up solid overnight, with lows plummeting to around 10 degrees. Stay tuned for the latest updates on this storm.

We’ll have a lull on Thursday (though cold), then yet another storm system will impact the region Friday. This one will be farther south, so accumulating snow is likely. The storm will be a fast-mover, with the heavier snow to the south, so a big dumping isn’t expected at this time, but at least several inches accumulation is possible. We’ll keep you posted. The weekend is looking a little cold, but otherwise decent.

