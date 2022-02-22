Affidavit: Driver admitted using drugs before crash that killed 2 Vt. teens

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - The woman charged in connection with a crash that left two Vermont teens dead admitted to police that she used drugs before driving.

Katelyn Deslandes, 23, was arraigned from her hospital bed where she’s been since the crash last week in Charleston.

Police say Deslandes collided with an oncoming car, killing Taylor Warren, 18, of Lunenburg, and Logan Cota, 18, of Charleston

According to court paperwork, there was a strong odor of marijuana coming from Deslandes’ car. Police say she admitted she used heroin the day before the crash and consumed marijuana the day of the crash.

“Given all of the information that we have at this point, we believe that the conditions are necessary, especially that there be a no-driving condition,” Orleans County State’s Attorney Jennifer Barrett said.

“My understanding is that THC can linger in one’s system and not necessarily be an indication of intoxication at the time. So I would respectfully ask the court to take that with a grain of salt,” defense attorney Sam Swope said.

The judge imposed several conditions including no driving, no use of drugs without a prescription and that Deslandes undergo drug screening.

Toxicology reports from the crash are still pending.

Deslandes is charged with two counts of grossly negligent operation with death resulting.

