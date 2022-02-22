Advertisement

AT&T shutting down its 3G network

AT&T will be shutting down its 3G network on Tuesday.
AT&T will be shutting down its 3G network on Tuesday.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 8:14 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - AT&T will be shutting down its 3G network on Tuesday.

Other carriers are following suit later this year and it won’t just impact older phones, but also everyday devices you probably own.

That’s because a range of products require updates to continue working.

That includes some home alarm systems, medical devices such as fall detectors, and in-car crash notification and roadside assistance systems like OnStar.

If left unaddressed, the stakes could be high in certain cases, such as vehicle systems not being able to contact first responders after a crash.

To avoid a disruption of service, businesses are urging customers to upgrade or replace some products and services before they drop connectivity.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alec Baldwin in Vermont-File photo
Alec Baldwin and family purchase retreat in Vermont
Officers found a 21-year-old woman lying on the side of College Park Road in the village of...
Massena man arrested for fatal shooting of SUNY Potsdam student
Michael Snow, 31, of Massena drove a gray Honda Civic through multiple northern New York...
Police investigate death of SUNY Potsdam student
Multiple crashes on the Sandbar Causeway
Crews respond to multiple crashes along Sandbar Causeway
Authorities say a New Hampshire man was fatally shot in his home by a state trooper responding...
New Hampshire man killed by police responding to disturbance

Latest News

The unidentified man brandished a gun at the pick-up window at the restaurant in Midvale,...
Utah police: Man told 4-year-old to fire at officers
A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
War fears grow as Putin orders troops to eastern Ukraine
People from the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the territory controlled by pro-Russia separatist...
EXPLAINER: The story behind Ukraine’s separatist regions
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage