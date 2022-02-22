Advertisement

Crews rescue 2 after ATV goes through Lake Memphremagog ice

Two minors were rescued after their ATV went through the ice on Lake Memphramagog on Friday.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - Two minors were rescued after their ATV went through the ice on Lake Memphramagog on Friday.

Vermont Fish and Wildlife says the ATV broke through a pressure crack in the ice, fully submerging the four-wheeler in about 5-6 feet of standing water on top of the ice.

The riders were able to stand on the ATV and call for help.

The Newport Fire Department used a tracked side-by-side to get the young people out.

They were taken to North Country Hospital and released that day.

Their ATV was also removed from the ice.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

