Damage to signs, restrooms along Kancamagus Highway

File photo
File photo(Jim Cole | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 10:28 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LINCOLN, N.H. (AP) - Officials say someone used a chain saw to cut out parts of a well-known sign along the Kancamagus Highway letting travelers know that they’re entering or leaving the White Mountain National Forest.

Saws also were used to cut doors on restrooms and other signs along the highway, and there was shotgun damage to some of the interpretative educational panels and kiosk boards in the parking lots.

White Mountain National Forest spokesperson Joseph Phillips tells WMUR-TV the “senseless destruction” makes it difficult to plan for the upcoming budget year.

