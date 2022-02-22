Enosburg Falls principal to return to school after being put on leave

ENOSBURG FALLS, Vt. (WCAX) - The Enosburg Falls High School principal placed on leave for using offensive language will return to the school.

The school district announced Tuesday that Joseph Donarum will resume his job after the current school vacation, and he will retire at the end of the school year, as had been previously announced.

Donarum was put on paid administrative leave on Feb. 11, after school officials say he used offensive language over the intercom system in the school’s morning announcements in an attempt to demonstrate what words kids should not use. It came after an incident at a basketball game where fans allegedly used racist and homophobic language.

Click here to read the letter the school district sent to the community about the decision.

